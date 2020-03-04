'Let Dairy Die' protesters storm stage during Biden victory speech on Super Tuesday

“Let Dairy Die” protesters stormed the stage at Joe Biden’s victory speech in Los Angeles after the former vice president claimed wins in eight Super Tuesday states.

Two female protesters rushed the stage, shouting: “Let dairy die.” They held posters reading the same and showing the image of a cow.

BIDEN ROLLS TO SUPER TUESDAY VICTORIES

Dr. Jill Biden, and Biden’s sister, Valerie, attempted to block the protesters from touching the former vice president.

Campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders immediately hit the stage, grabbing a protester and taking them off. The other protester was dragged off the stage by security. Biden then continued on with his speech.

Sanders tweeted, later, saying: “I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday“

“Let Dairy Die” protesters have interrupted events of other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. Over the weekend, protesters were removed from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ event in San Jose, Calif., and on Monday, they were removed from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s event in Los Angeles.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Primary candidates, at this point, are not assigned U.S. Secret Service protection.