Leo Terrell: Joe Biden gets pass on 'diversity' comment because he's Democrat

The only reason why presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gets a pass on his latest interview gaffe is that he is a Democrat, said civil rights attorney Leo Terrell on Friday.

“The Democratic Party has just gone sideways,” Terrell told “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”

“The thing that makes this so upsetting about the Joe Biden statement: it’s insulting, it’s racist, it’s offensive, it’s the stereotypical view of a racist.”

BIDEN AGAIN PRAISES LATINO DIVERSITY AS BEING ‘UNLIKE THE AFRICAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY’

President Trump on Friday said his presumptive Democratic challenger Joe Biden “is no longer worthy of the Black Vote,” after the former vice president made comments contrasting African American and Latino diversity.

Earlier Friday, Trump tweeted: “Sleepy Joe Biden just lost the Black Vote. This statement is a disaster from which there is no recovery!”

The president then deleted the tweet and replaced it with the new one.

In both tweets, the president was referring to Biden’s remarks during an interview that aired at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

During the interview, Biden was pressed over whether he would “re-engage” with Cuba as president—something the interviewer noted would have an impact on Cuban-American voters in Florida.

“Yes, yes,” Biden responded. “And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

He elaborated, “You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona, so it’s a very diverse community.”

Biden, later Thursday night, attempted to walk back the comments.

Terrell said that if Trump made the same remark, there would be “riots in the streets.”

“That’s the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party,” Terrell said.

“He thinks that all Black people think the same way, act the same way … Condoleezza Rice and Rev. Al Sharpton do not think the same way. It is insulting and he tried to walk that statement back the other day, but, it is too late, the damage has been done.”

Fox News Brooke Singman contributed to this report.