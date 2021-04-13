Leo Terrell: Dem mayor followed 'vigilante justice' in firing city official after police-involved shooting

Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Tuesday that the Minnesota official, who called for due process in the officer-involved shooting of Daunte White, was fired “simply for following the law.”

COMPAGNO: IF CITY MANAGER FIRED FOR ADVOCATING FOR DUE PROCESS ‘WHERE DOES THAT LEAVE THE REST OF US’?

LEO TERRELL: That was a profile of courage moment for the city manager. He was following the law. What you saw—this mayor when he terminated the city manager—you saw vigilante justice because I saw that mayor’s press conference and he was just feeding red meat to the crowd and so what he did was absolutely wrong, it insults the rule of law. That city manager has a viable lawsuit simply for following the law…

This is a Democratic town. This is where all this systemic discrimination is taking place and these Democratic mayors are pretending like they’re not in charge. So, for this mayor to even contemplate firing the police chief, he didn’t pull the trigger. He’s following the law, but it’s red meat time. These mayors, who happen to be minorities, are trying to blame someone and I think they should look in the mirror.

