Leo Terrell calls out Gavin Newsom's 'big lie' about recall effort: Dems 'playing race card 24-7'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is trying to play “racial politics” amid the pressure of the recall effort that is gaining momentum, Fox News contributor Leo Terrell said on Wednesday.

“I’m so sick of the Democrats. Normally, they play the race card every four years. They’re playing the race card every day, 24/7,” Terrell told “Fox & Friends.”

Terrell said Newsom’s claim that the recall effort being supported by extremist groups is a “big lie.”

“Last year was the first time that I wanted to leave this state. Why? Because he basically locked it down for no reason. He didn’t follow the science and he deserved to be recalled. But the lies about who supports this recall, it’s everyone of all colors, shapes, sizes and all political parties.”

NEWSOM SUGGESTS RECALL MOTIVES ARE RACIST

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested a racist motive behind the effort to recall him, saying the authors of the petition fear California is becoming less White under his leadership.

“Look at the petition, look at the actual reasons they themselves listed. It has to do with immigration. The ‘Browning’ of California,” Newsom said, using air quotes to emphasize “Browning.”

Newsom spoke to reporters Tuesday at an Alameda County, California, elementary school. The petition for his recall does not mention race. It states, among other reasons for his removal: “Laws he endorsed favor foreign nationals, in our country illegally, over that of our own citizens.”

The recall petition was prompted by Newsom’s strict handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but the governor said it was fueled by alt-right conspiracy theorists and Donald Trump supporters.

Terrell said that racial politics is the “Democrats’ playbook.” He also commented on Newsom’s consideration of a Black senator to fill the spot of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

“I think right now it’s one of the most insulting aspects of racial politics the Democrats believe just because they’re going to nominate a Black person, all Black folks are supposed to follow that,” he said, adding that Black voters are increasingly rejecting the strategy

“But the Democrats will play it 24/7. It’s their playbook and they’re going to stick to it all the time.”