Lee Zeldin, NY GOP gov. candidate, says two people shot outside his Long Island home with daughters present

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., the New York GOP gubernatorial nominee, says that two people were shot outside his Long Island home on Sunday.

Suffolk County Police tell Fox News that the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday in Shirley on Long Island. Zeldin said in a statement that his two 16-year-old daughters were inside the home when the shooting happened. At the time, the gubernatorial candidate had just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park.

“My 16-year-old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were at our house doing homework, while my wife, Diana, and I were in the car, having just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park,” Zeldin said.

Zeldin added that his daughters locked themselves in a bathroom when they heard the gunshots and called 911.

“After my daughters heard the gunshots and the screaming, they ran upstairs, locked themselves in the bathroom and immediately called 911. They acted very swiftly and smartly every step of the way and Diana and I are extremely proud of them,” he said.

The two people injured in the shooting, according to Zeldin, were “laying down under my front porch and the bushes in front of our porch.”

“My understanding is that they have been transported to area hospitals. I do not know their identities,” Zeldin said. “Law enforcement is currently at our house. My entire family is at home working with the investigators and providing the security footage from our home cameras.”

Zeldin said that his daughters are “shaken, but ok.”

“Like so many New Yorkers, crime has literally made its way to our front door. My family is grateful to all who have reached out and we will provide another update when we can,” Zeldin said.

The Suffolk County Police Department also said that the incident is “unrelated to the residents of the house.”