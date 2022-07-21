Lee Zeldin, New York GOP gubernatorial candidate, attacked at campaign stop

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., was attacked during a gubernatorial campaign stop in Perinton, New York on Thursday night where an individual allegedly pulled out a sharp object.

Zeldin was at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post event giving a speech about bail reform when a man allegedly got on stage and “wrestled with him a bit, and pulled a blade out,” according to a witness who spoke with Rochester First.

The individual who allegedly tried to attack Zeldin was taken down by AMVETS national Director Joe Chenelly, according to the report.

DC HOTEL SHOOTING LEAVES ONE PERSON INJURED AFTER ‘BARRICADE’ SITUATION: POLICE

After the attack, Zeldin went back on the stage and continued talking, according to the report.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News that it is “aware of an incident at the speech of gubernatorial candidate Zeldin this evening. A suspect is in custody and Major Crimes is investigating. We will update as further information becomes available.”

Katie Vincentz, a spokesperson the gubernatorial campaign, said that Zeldin and lieutenant governor nominee Alison Esposito are safe following the attack.

“Congressman Zeldin, Alison Esposito and all members of Team Zeldin are safe following tonight’s attack. Far more must be done to make New York safe again. This is very much getting out of hand in this state. Unfortunately, Congressman Zeldin is just the latest New Yorker whose life has been affected by the out of control crime and violence in New York. This needs to stop! Thankfully, we still have exceptional men and women in law enforcement answering the call to protect our streets,” Vincentz.

ZELDIN SPOTLIGHTS PUSH TO FIRE NYC DISTRICT ATTORNEY ALVIN BRAGG IN HIS FIRST GENERAL ELECTION AD

The campaign says that a man climbed on the stage and attempted to stab Zeldin, but was taken down by several others who were in attendance at the event.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that she condemns the incident “in the strongest terms possible.”

Ian Winner, who was at the event, told Fox News Digital that initially, people thought the alleged attacker was on stage to fix a flag or something that was out of place.

“Most people thought the guy was trying to go fix like the speaker or the flag, but then someone screamed ‘stop him, he’s not with them,’ and then that whole like wrestling match happened,” Winner said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin’s campaign event tonight. Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York,” Hochul said.