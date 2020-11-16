Lawrence Jones: ‘Republicans are winning the marketing battle' against socialism

Republicans do a great job at branding left-wing ideas to gain an advantage over Democrats, according to Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones, who reacted to Sen. Bernie Sanders claiming with confidence that socialism is accepted among a “majority of Americans.”

“As much as I disagree with the senator, there is some substance to what he is saying. Americans don’t like the word socialism, they don’t like the branding of socialism, they don’t want their money being taken in wealth redistribution, but there are a pocket of voters that agree with the idea of raising the minimum wage,” Jones told “Fox & Friends.”

Jones said Republicans were able to challenge Sanders, I-Vt., because of the “label” socialism.

“Republicans are winning the marketing battle right now as far as nationally. But there are some pockets of America where they believe in those ideas without labeling them socialism.”

BERNIE SANDERS CLAIMS ‘FAR-LEFT AGENDA’ SUPPORTED BY ‘THE MAJORITY OF AMERICAN PEOPLE’

Jones reacted to Sanders maintaining on Sunday his confidence in President-elect Joe Biden‘s ability to uphold the progressive policies their two teams agreed to prior to the election, insisting that his “far-left agenda” is in fact something “the majority of American people support.”

“I sometimes find it amusing when our opponents talk about the far left agenda,” Sanders said over the weekend. “The truth is that when you talk about raising the minimum wage to 15 bucks an hour, when you’re talking about expanding health care to all people as a human right, when you talk about effectively taking on climate change, when you talk about making public colleges and universities tuition free, these are not far-left ideas.

“These are commonsense ideas that the majority of the American people support,” Sanders asserted. “And we’re going to fight to make sure that they are implemented.”

The independent Vermont senator made the comments on CNN’s “State of the Union” after host Jake Tapper noted that a number of Democrats have blamed progressive policies for their spate of losses in the 2020 election – a notion Sanders dismissed last week as “dead wrong.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the week since the election, moderates have pointed fingers at their colleagues who embraced the “defund the police movement” and for not pushing back harder against socialism.

Progressives have argued that those liberal policies help to galvanize the party’s core base and are popular among the general electorate – a sentiment that Sanders publicly echoed. On Sunday however, the self-declared democratic socialist appeared to change his tune on the issue, telling Tapper that “nobody I know who’s running for office” actually wants to defund the police.

Fox News’ Yael Halon contributed to this report.

Go to Fox Nation and sign up today to watch “One Nation with Lawrence Jones,”