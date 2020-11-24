Lawrence Jones blasts Cuomo for Thanksgiving plans: 'There are different rules for different people'

The United States needs to fully reopen the economy considering that the mandated coronavirus restrictions apply “differently” to public officials, Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones said on Tuesday.

“It’s so surprising that the powerful and well-connected are playing by different rules,” Jones told “Fox & Friends.”

Jones said that he “never believed” the “we were all in this together” mantra espoused by public officials to unite Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

“No, we’re lying to the public, we’ve never been all in this together. There are different rules for different people and the only reason why he’s having this conversation is because he got caught,” Jones said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday indicated his family was planning an atypical holiday gathering this week, which included his 89-year-old mother.

“This is not a normal Thanksgiving,” Cuomo said during a press conference on Monday, noting the state has seen the number of hospitalizations climb 122% over the past three weeks.

He said during a radio interview on Monday that two of his other daughters and his 89-year-old mother would be celebrating the holiday in Albany.

“My mom is going to come up and two of my girls – is the current plan,” Cuomo said. “But the plans change, but that’s my plan. But I’m going to work – I have a lot of work to do between now and Thanksgiving.”

The governor recommended that gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people, which it would appear his family was abiding by. Neither his mother nor his daughters live with him full-time.

A spokesperson for Cuomo said in an emailed statement to Fox News on Monday that it looked like the governor may have to work through the holiday instead of spending it with his family, given the evolving situation with the virus.

Jones called out Cuomo for initially planning to have Thanksgiving dinner with his mother, who is almost 90 years old.

“Why in the world is he even by her? Why is he picking her up?” Jones asked.

Jones raised “concern” for the “power of the state” to implement restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic and that public officials are not heeding their own mandates.

“But, again, this is what I have been saying for the longest, it is time to open this country up and everybody be smart because the businesses that are being torn down right now, the fact that people can’t see their loved one, the mental health, the fact that you have the state harassing parents when they are taking their kids on playgrounds, knocking on doors, knocking down doors because there are 10 people in their own household.”

Fox News‘ Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.

