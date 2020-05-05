Lawmakers who have changed their look during coronavirus lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

From new facial hair to colorful wigs to face coverings, some lawmakers have begun sporting new looks during the coronavirus lockdown on Capitol Hill.

Here’s a roundup of members of Congress who have debuted new appearances in the age of coronavirus:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

The Arizona Democrat turned heads when she made her way to the Senate floor in a bright green dress, a face mask and shiny purple hair. Sinema pointed to her hair to identify herself before voting and walking off the floor on Monday.

The senator’s office told a local reporter she wore the wig to “set an example of social distancing from hair salons.”

Sen. Rand Paul

Paul, a Kentucky Republican, has let his beard grow out during lockdown — and President Trump, apparently, is not a fan.

Paul said in an appearance on the War Room Weekly show he spoke to the president in late April and he expressed skepticism about the beard.

“You look very distinguished with your beard – you know my sons have those and I don’t really approve of those – I’m not really sure what I think of that beard,” Paul recalled the president saying in their meeting.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Sen. Richard Burr

Senate Intel Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., showed up to a confirmation hearing Tuesday for the nomination of Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, for director of National Intelligence with a new beard and mustache and longer, unkempt hair.

Burr recently came under fire when it was revealed that he sold roughly $1.6M in stock just before the markets crumbled due to coronavirus.

Burr told Fox News his beard was a tribute to Tom Coburn, the late Republican senator. Burr said Coburn would go months without shaving, “until things squared away.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The House speaker now dons a color-coordinating scarf or face coverings with each outfit. Below is Tuesday’s look, a pastel pink pantsuit paired with a bandana of the same shade.

Sen. Mitch McConnell

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other lawmakers also switched up their look by adding a face mask. Here’s the Senate majority leader in the mask he now wears daily as the Senate returned Capitol Hill this week.