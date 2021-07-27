Condolences poured out from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for the late Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., and his family after his tragic death from a bicycling accident.

Enzi, who had just retired in January after serving 24 years in the Senate for the Equality State, died Monday from injuries sustained Friday in a bicycle accident near his home.

The late senator’s friends and colleagues in Congress offered testament to Enzi’s character as a senator and a person.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote a Twitter thread remembering Enzi as a “loving family man [and] dedicated public servant.”

“Through decades of friendship & service, I was honored to learn from Mike,” Grassley wrote. “He cared about the future of our country in every way & kept a sharp eye on Congress’ fiscal responsibilities.”

Grassley also noted that he doesn’t “often socialize in Washington,” but made an exception for attending Enzi’s “weekly” dinner at Tortilla Coast, a legendary Capitol Hill Tex-Mex eatery.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., also posted a Twitter thread tribute to Enzi, saying his “head hurts” over the late senator’s passing as he was starting his retirement.

Coons reminisced about how he thought his first dinner with Enzi as a Senate colleague “would be brief” but they ended up talking “for hours,” becoming “good friends” in the process.

“Mike was a faithful regular at our weekly Senate prayer breakfasts and continued to participate remotely even in retirement,” the Delaware Democrat wrote. “Annie and I are praying for Diana and Mike’s family. The Senate and our country have lost a truly good man.”

Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch tweeted a tribute as well, noting his and his wife’s sadness over Enzi’s death.

“Mike was a giant in Wyoming politics & a great senator, but more importantly, he was a good man & a good friend,” Risch wrote. “Our hearts & our prayers are with the Enzi family.”

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., recalled Enzi’s warm greetings whenever they saw each other in the Capitol and the senator’s character.

“Every time I met Mike Enzi in the halls of the Senate, he greeted me with a ‘Hi, neighbor,'” Tester wrote. “Mike was a good man who served the people of Wyoming well.”

“Rest In Peace, neighbor,” the Democratic senator added.

Many other lawmakers gave their condolences, as well, including Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., whose father, former Vice President Cheney, swore Enzi into office in 2009.

Then-Vice President Biden also said he had “an inordinate amount of respect” for the late senator in 2010.

In his final speech as a senator, Enzi talked about the importance of compromise.

“There is a lot of vitriol in our politics and our world right now, but you can stay true to what you believe in without treating others badly. Nothing gets done when we are just telling each other how wrong we are,” he said, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.