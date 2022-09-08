Lawmakers, presidents mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death, praise her steadfast leadership: ‘Entire world’s loss’

website maker

Congressional lawmakers and high-profile U.S. politicians, including former presidents, expressed gratitude for Queen Elizabeth’s historic reign, while mourning the “entire world’s loss,” after her passing Thursday at the age of 96.

Lawmakers from both of sides of the aisle praised the fallen monarch’s steadfast leadership during her long reign over the United Kingdom.

“Today all Americans stand with our great friends across the Atlantic in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “For 70 long years, from the aftermath of World War II well into the 21st century, across 15 different Prime Ministers, through great triumphs and great challenges, the Queen’s steady leadership safeguarded the land she loved.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Elizabeth offered a “masterclass in grace and strength, power and poise” when ordering flags to fly at half-staff over the U.S. Capitol.

“Queen Elizabeth embodied the highest spirit of civic duty: earning the reverence of her people and the respect of the world,” said Pelosi, D-Calif.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the queen represented what it means to “lead with conviction.”

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II represented what it means to lead with conviction, selflessness, and true faith in God and in her people. She ascended to the throne at the young age of 25 and as Queen clearly fulfilled her promise to dedicate ‘whole life’ to serving her people. During Her Majesty’s historic reign, she touched the lives of millions with her strong sense of duty and unwavering commitment to freedom. Her Majesty led her people with grace, demonstrating what servant-leadership means in principle and in practice. Future generations of men and women should learn from the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said McCarthy in a statement.

Condolences also poured in from current and former U.S. heads of state.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden called her a “stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy” who deepened the alliance between the U.S. and the U.K., and whose “legacy will loom large.”

“Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow,” said former President George W. Bush. “Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign.”

Former President Bill Clinton said the late queen was source of stability and strength for the United Kingdom and the global community in times of “sunshine or storm.”

“We will always be grateful for the kindness she showed us through the years, particularly during our visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000, and for all she did to deepen the Special Relationship,” said Clinton.

Former President Donald Trump said the late queen was a source of “generous friendship, great wisdom, and [had a] wonderful sense of humor.”

“Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain.” said Trump. “Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world.”

Trump also praised the new King Charles III, the son of Queen Elizabeth, saying he will “prove to be an inspiration.”

“King Charles III, who I have gotten to know well, will be a Great and Wonderful King. He dearly loves the United Kingdom and all that it represents to the World. He will prove to be an inspiration to everyone. Queen Elizabeth has been, and will be from above, very proud of King Charles III,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama said the former queen “captivated the world.”

“From the day of her coronation 70 years ago — the first one ever televised — to this very moment, as countless tributes are being posted online in her honor, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has captivated the world. Today, Michelle and I join so many others who are celebrating her life and mourning her passing,” Obama said in a statement.

The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland shortly after doctors expressed concern about her health. The cause of death remains uncertain.