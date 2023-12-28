Lauren Boebert switches districts, announcing run for Colorado seat being vacated by Ken Buck

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert announced she is running for re-election in a different district.

Boebert, who currently represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, announced in a Wednesday social media video that she will be running for the seat being vacated by Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., in the state’s 4th District.

Buck announced in November that he would not be seeking re-election in 2024. Boebert said she would be “moving to the fourth” in 2024.

COLORADO REPUBLICAN JOINS CROWDED FIELD VYING FOR REP. KEN BUCK’S SEAT AFTER SURPRISING RETIREMENT

“Today, I am announcing my candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination to represent Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives,” Boebert said in the video.

“It’s the right move for me personally, and it’s the right decision for those who support our conservative movement,” Boebert continued. “This is the right move for Colorado, for us.”

Boebert said that since “the first day” she ran for office, she “promised to do whatever it takes to stop the socialists and communists from taking over our country.”

“That means staying in the fight,” Boebert said. “But it also means not allowing Hollywood elites and progressive money groups from buying the 3rd District, a seat that they have no business owning.”

“I will not allow dark money that is directed at destroying me personally to steal this seat. It’s not fair to the 3rd District and the conservatives there who have fought so hard for our victories, of which I am incredibly grateful.”

Boebert called her announcement a “fresh start following a pretty difficult year” for her and her family, noting her divorce and “personal mistakes” – referencing the “Beetlejuice” stage play she attended that saw her and her date removed from a theater for inappropriate behavior and vaping – that she said she “owned up” to and “apologized for them.”

“It’s been humbling and challenging, but it’s also given me perspective and helped me grow,” Boebert said.

“And the Aspen donors, George Soros, and Hollywood actors that are trying to buy this seat, well they can go pound sand,” she also said. “We aren’t going to give them the opportunity to steal the third.”

Boebert eked by in 2022, securing re-election with just 546 votes against Democrat Adam Frisch, who is running again for Colorado’s 3rd District and has significantly outraised the congresswoman.

The Republican primary for Buck’s seat is already heating up. Jerry Sonnenberg, a rancher and former Colorado state senator, will announce his bid for the GOP nomination for the 4th District seat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sonnenberg has deep ties in the solidly Republican rural Colorado district. He served on the Colorado Farm Bureau board of directors before being elected to the state House in 2006 – where he was the only farmer and rancher in the chamber – and he was elected as a state senator in 2014.

Four other Republicans and three Democrats have also declared their candidacy for Buck’s seat.

Fox News Digital’s Thomas Phippen contributed reporting.