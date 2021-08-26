Larry Elder’s ex-fiancee reports alleged gun incident to LAPD, adds new charge

The ex-fiancee of Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder says she filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department stemming from an incident six years ago where he allegedly brandished a gun at her during an argument.

“By reporting the facts to an official agency, media outlets have an opportunity to be presented with the facts,” Alexandra Datig said, according to KTLA.

She also added a new allegation in her police report, claiming that Elder pushed her in 2014 during a fit of “drug induced anger.” She also alleged Elder told her: “I don’t want you.”

“I’m not the one who has to come clean about my past. Larry is! I have done the work to show I have changed. #LarryElder,” Dating wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

The police report comes after Dating said last week that she broke off their 18-month engagement in 2015 after Elder waved a gun at her during an argument.

“He was in the bedroom, and I was standing by the door,” Dating recounted, Politico reported Thursday. “We talked to each other.’

He then allegedly fell silent, “walked over to the nightstand, opened the door, took out the gun,” a .45 pistol.

“And he checked if it was loaded — while I was talking,” she said, adding she, “thought it was a Phil Spector moment.”

“He wanted to make sure I saw that he had it.”

Elder forcefully denied the claim, saying on Twitter, “I have never brandished a gun at anyone.”

“I grew up in South Central; I know exactly how destructive this type of behavior is. It’s not me, and everyone who knows me knows it’s not me. These are salacious allegations,” he continued on Twitter last Thursday.

“People do not get into public life precisely because of this type of politics of personal destruction. I am not going to dignify this with a response–it’s beneath me,” he added. “While my opponents and the Newsom campaign would love to keep voters distracted, I am going to stay focused on the issues that inspired 1.7 million Californians to petition for this recall.”

Elder currently leads the pack of Republican candidates looking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election. This week, he even earned the endorsement of the former Democratic majority leader for the California state Senate, Gloria Romero.

“Our public schools need big change. I’m Gloria Romero; I was the majority leader of Democrats in the state Senate. I believe in charter schools and and school choice. So does Larry Elder – but not Gavin Newsom. He shut our public schools while he sent his kids to private schools,” Romero says in a video released by the Elder campaign.

Newsom, meanwhile, has ramped up his campaign to hold onto the governorship and has repeatedly slammed Elder, including last week when he said a Republican could lead California off the “COVID cliff” if elected governor.

“Just consider the Republican candidates running for office,” Newsom said in an interview last week . “Not only do they all share one thing in common, their support for Trump. But they also support eliminating mask mandates in our public schools, eliminating vaccine verifications.”

“The leading candidate Larry Elder says he’ll do that day one,” he continued. “So, I have no interest in taking us off the COVID cliff.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also said Wednesday that President Biden plans to campaign for Newsom ahead of the recall election.