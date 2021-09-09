Larry Elder egged by woman in gorilla mask in ‘racist’ attack in California

Critics are lambasting the woman who was seen on camera wearing a gorilla mask while throwing an egg at California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder as he toured a homeless encampment in Los Angeles.

“A blatant racist wearing a gorilla mask attacked @larryelder these people are completely unhinged,” former Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates, Jeffrey A. Dove Jr., tweeted in response to video of the incident.

Elder was on a tour of a homeless encampment in Venice Beach on Wednesday when the woman dressed in black and wearing a gorilla mask launched an egg at the conservative radio show host. The egg did not hit Elder.

A member of Elder’s security team approached the woman, eliciting her to say, “Take your hands off me, motherf–er! Touch me again! Touch me again!”

She is seen trying to hit the man in the face, prompting others to step in. Another woman in the crowd was also seen hitting a member of Elder’s team on the side of his face.

Elder’s group cut the tour short and left in a white SUV.

The conservative candidate said later on Wednesday that his security team had been assaulted and “shot with a pellet gun,” but added that “the intolerant left will not stop us.”

“Today I kicked off the Recall Express bus tour. Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles. The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall Gavin Newsom. We will save California,” Elder tweeted Wednesday night.

The recall election will be held on Sept. 14 in California, with Elder leading the pack of Republican candidates.

Gov. Gavin Newsom came under harsh scrutiny last year amid his coronavirus policies and lockdowns, most notably after a photo surfaced last fall showing him dining in a swanky restaurant maskless and surrounded by people from outside of his own household.

Despite the violence Elder faced on the campaign trail, his Recall Express bus will continue touring the state, with Elder tweeting on Wednesday evening about an upcoming visit to Bakersfield next week.