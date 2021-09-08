Larry Elder attacked by egg-throwing agitators in Los Angeles

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder had eggs thrown at him while walking in Los Angeles on Wednesday, video of the incident reviewed by Fox News shows.

Elder was walking through the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles with members of his campaign team when the attack happened.

Video of the incident shows a first egg flying through the air and nearly hitting Elder. A member of Elder’s team is then seen putting his arm on the candidate’s back and saying: “We’re getting egged from behind.”

Shortly after that, someone threw a second egg towards Elder and his team. It is unclear from the video if Elder was hit by any eggs.

Multiple people also became physically aggressive towards Elder’s team, including a woman in a gorilla mask who appeared to slap a security staffer in the face.

Elder, who would be the first Black governor of California if elected, is widely considered the leading Republican challenger to Gov. Gavin Newsom in this month’s recall election.

