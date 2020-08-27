Lara Trump warns 2020 will decide if 'we keep America America' or veer to socialism

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, warned during her speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday that the upcoming presidential election will decide whether “we keep America America” or veer toward socialism.

The speech by Trump – the wife of President Trump’s son Eric – continued a theme that has been present throughout this year’s RNC: that electing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will lead the country down a path favored by the more progressive members of the Democratic Party.

“This is not just a choice between Republican and Democrat or left and right — this is an election that will decide if we keep America America, or if we head down an uncharted, frightening path towards socialism,” she said.

RNC SPEAKERS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT LARA TRUMP

Trump continued: “Will we choose the right path and maintain the unique freedoms and boundless opportunities that make this country the greatest in the history of the world? The choice is ours.”

The RNC on Wednesday was a more toned-down affair than the previous two nights, ending with a speech by Vice President Mike Pence. It also lacked some of the production elements that had made previous nights of the convention memorable, including slickly produced videos and surprise announcements, such as an unexpected presidential pardon and a citizenship ceremony.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Besides the president’s daughter-in-law and Pence, the program featured several administration officials, including departing counselor Kellyanne Conway, the manager of Trump’s 2016 general election campaign, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.