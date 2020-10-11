Lara Trump: 'Suspect' that presidential debate commission won't add a fourth date

Trump 2020 Campaign senior adviser Lara Trump said it was “suspect” that the Commission on Presidential Debates declined to add a fourth debate after President Trump contracted coronavirus ahead of the second debate’s original date.

“Why did the debate commission decide early on ‘No, we’re not going to add a fourth debate like the Trump campaign was pushing for’ because they didn’t want to change the rules?” Lara Trump told “Fox News Sunday.” “The day after the vice president had a very strong debate against Kamala Harris, it seems a little suspect to people.”

DOCTOR SAYS TRUMP NO LONGER AT RISK OF TRANSMITTING VIRUS

A virtual debate “is an absolute disaster,” Lara Trump continued, adding that the president’s doctor said Saturday that he is no longer at risk of transmitting the virus.

“Who’s to say what happens on the other end of things, what happens on the Trump side, what happens on the Biden side. Nobody knows. These two men should be on stage. There is no reason that they shouldn’t be,” she said. “Good for the president for saying no, they need to be in person.”

The Trump campaign said the president will not participate in the now-canceled debate on Oct. 15 after the commission announced it would be virtual. Democratic nominee Joe Biden will hold a town hall that night, while President Trump will travel to battleground states Florida, Iowa and Pennsylvania next week.

The third presidential debate will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 22.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.