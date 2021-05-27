Lara Trump slams Biden, Harris: If the border is closed, then ‘I’m a sparkly unicorn’

Fox News contributor Lara Trump called out the Department of Homeland Security secretary for claiming the southern border was closed.

“They can say that the border is closed. I can also say I’m a sparkly unicorn,” Trump told “Fox & Friends.”

“That doesn’t make it true. I think the bottom line is that we know that the people that are coming into America are not coming in through legal ports of entry. They are not coming in a legitimate way. They are coming in through the same channels they have been since Joe Biden took office,” said former President Trump’s daughter-in-law.

BATTERED BIDEN UNDER SIEGE AS CRISES CONFOUND THE WHITE HOUSE

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday defended the Biden administration’s handling of both the crisis at the southern border and its reduced interior enforcement — as Republicans accuse the administration of encouraging the surge with looser immigration policies.

Mayorkas was grilled by Republicans at a House Appropriations Committee hearing about the administration’s release of migrants into the interior as it also reins in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with new guidance that limits officers to arresting and deporting narrow groups of illegal immigrants.

The administration has been dealing with a surge in migrants, with more than 178,000 encountered in April. While many are expelled due to Title 42 public health protections, the administration has been releasing some family units into the interior and uniting unaccompanied children with parents or guardians already in the country.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., asked Mayorkas if there are any consequences for illegally crossing the border “because frankly, it appears that President Biden’s message to one and all is the U.S. has no limits to whom can come because the administration will not enforce any of its immigration laws — is that the message, that this country will not enforce its immigration laws?”

“No, it’s not,” Mayorkas replied. “The president could not have been clearer in his articulation of this administration’s position nor could I have been clearer and continue to be so, which is the border is closed and this administration administers and enforces the laws of the United States of America — and that is not only the laws of accountability but also the humanitarian laws that Congress passed years ago.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump said that the “idea the border is closed is ridiculous” because both the president and vice president did not take a strong stance against illegal immigration during their campaign.

“And I think anyone that paid attention and they were all paying attention, people who had the plans to come here illegally, the entire campaign, if you saw Joe Biden, if you saw Kamala Harris, they both individually and together indicated if you wanted to come to America illegally, now was the time to do it under their watch,” Trump said.

“So the idea that the border is closed is totally ridiculous. Nobody is buying that.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.