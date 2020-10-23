Lara Trump calls out Joe Biden's 'dismal' coronavirus warning at debate

The two presidential candidates gave contrasting messages about the coronavirus during the final presidential debate on Thursday, Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Lara Trump highlighted.

“At the onset of this, we saw that the predictions were that we could see upwards of 2 million deaths,” Trump told “America’s Newsroom” on Friday. “Now, one death is too many. Our hearts go out to everyone who has had to deal with this. Now the president took on a novel coronavirus. Something we had never seen before anywhere in the world,” she added.

“This was historic, what this president did. Not only with testing, with ventilators, partnering with the private sector, paycheck protection program, now we are on the precipice of a vaccine in record time, so, when that happens, I think we’re going to see a huge change across the country,” Trump said.

Trump added, “And the president has said that that is probably weeks away.”

TRUMP SAYS ‘GOOD CHANCE’ CORONAVIRUS VACCINE READY IN WEEKS, AS BIDEN PREDICTS ‘DARK WINTER’

In the early days of the outbreak, some models suggested 2 million Americans could die if no actions were taken by officials to slow the spread of the virus.

Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden met for a final debate before the Nov. 3 election, immediately jumping into the topic of the pandemic.

“We have a vaccine that’s coming. It’s ready,” Trump said. “It’s going to be announced within weeks and it’s going to be delivered.”

“We have Operation Warp Speed, the military is going to distribute the vaccine,” the president added.

The top Trump campaign adviser went on to say that Biden gave a “negative” message to the American people about the coronavirus at the final presidential debate.

“I think it is a terrible message to send to the American people that you heard from Joe Biden that it will be a dark winter. Why would we want to be so negative and dismal? That’s very disturbing to hear. You want a president who is positive, who is uplifting, who knows what is on the horizon as President Trump does with this vaccine and I think we’re going to see a big change when that comes out.”

President Trump’s comments on the timeline regarding a vaccine turnaround are contradictory to what Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar previously said. Azar announced Wednesday that vaccines for first responders and the eldery could be available in January.

The Health secretary also said mass vaccine distribution for the general public could be available in March.

