Laken Riley Act set to become one of first bills to hit President Trump’s desk

The Laken Riley Act is expected to be headed back to the House after the Senate likely passes an amended version on Monday night.

The legislation is set to be one of the first pieces of legislation sent to President Trump’s desk after it overcame the legislative filibuster’s 60-vote threshold twice this month.

The bill, introduced in the new Congress by Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., in the Senate and Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., in the House, was named for a 22-year-old Augusta University nursing student who was found dead on the University of Georgia’s campus in February.

NEXT OHIO SENATOR, A ‘FISCAL CONSERVATIVE,’ AIMS TO ‘GET GOVERNMENT OUT OF PEOPLE’S LIVES’

Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal immigrant, was found guilty of 10 total counts, including felony murder. He initially pleaded not guilty but was ultimately sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in November.

The measure would require ICE to arrest and detain illegal immigrants that have committed theft, burglary or shoplifting until they are deported. States would also be granted standing under the legislation to take civil action against members of the federal government that do not enforce immigration laws.

DOGE CAUCUS PLANS FOR BIGGEST IMPACT, EYEING KEY TOOLS TO EXPEDITE CUTTING WASTE

A Republican amendment that added assault of law enforcement officers to the list of crimes that would trigger ICE detainment was added last week in the Senate. The upper chamber will also vote on Monday afternoon on whether to add “Sarah’s Law” as an amendment. The legislation, led by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, would require ICE to detain illegal immigrants charged with killing or seriously injuring another person.

A final vote on the immigration bill is expected around 6 p.m. in the upper chamber.

OHIO GOV DEWINE PICKS LT GOV TO FILL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT JD VANCE’S VACANT SEAT

Afterward, the House will need to talk up the measure once again and approve the final version as amended by the Senate.

The prioritization of the bill ahead of Trump’s swearing in on Monday came as the new president is expected to make immigration law enforcement a top goal of his administration.

DESANTIS ANNOUNCES CHOICE FOR SENATE APPOINTMENT AFTER RUBIO’S EXPECTED RESIGNATION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s administration has already revealed several actions he is taking on the first day of his term, with many addressing immigration. Incoming White House officials revealed on Monday that he would sign an executive order ending birthright citizenship for the children of illegal immigrants, in addition to several other day-one actions tackling the border crisis.

Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw contributed to this report.