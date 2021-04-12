Lahren: Forced vaccines could be the latest in 'shifting propaganda campaign' of 'tyrants'

A new report showing 40 percent of U.S. Marines have declined to get a coronavirus vaccine may be a hint that the left’s continually changing narrative on coronavirus pandemic-related mandates might again change to further guarantee compliance claimed Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren in her “Final Thoughts” on Monday.

“A new report shows nearly 40% of our United States Marines have declined getting a COVID vaccine and guess what, that is every bit their right to refuse,” she said. “It’s plain as day the Democrats have been playing a very inconsistent game with their COVID messaging, protocols, and infringements.”

“From Day 1 it has been a propaganda campaign that has continually shifted to fit whatever agenda these tyrants want to push at the time.”

Lahren pointed to the chronological list of inconsistencies in the Democrats’ pandemic response.

First, she noted, people like President Biden slammed critics like President Donald Trump for pinning the blame for the virus on China, home to the Wuhan Province from which it originated.

“Biden himself even call[ed] President Trump’s decision to halt travel from China racist and xenophobic,” she said, as Trump responded in that way following infections in Washington state and elsewhere.

“But their laissez faire approach to coronavirus swiftly ended when they realized they could use it to abuse their power and attack Trump — that brought us to the ‘2 weeks to flatten the curve’ big-lie.”

She said that following the announcement of two-week shutdowns that more often than not lasted months longer, an evolving narrative on use of face masks began.

Lahren referred to top Biden adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci as a “COVID whisperer” who at first said masks weren’t necessary but has since changed his prescription in that regard.

“That too quickly changed after Democrat tyrant leaders realized they could enforce a new infringement,” she said of facemask mandates that are still in effect in places like New York, Hawaii, Pennsylvania, California and New Jersey.

“Yeah, their love affair with masks coupled with their new COVID fear mongering buzzwords like ‘new normal’, ‘quarantine’, ‘essential workers and businesses’, ‘safer apart’ and ‘social distancing’ kicked their power trip into full gear.”

Turning to the vaccine, Lahren said the Marines aren’t the only service branch declining the jab in large numbers, pointing to a February report showing about one-third of all military personally refusing it.

“Luckily, the vaccines have not yet become mandatory and service members can still be deployed without it but I imagine that’ll change any day now,” she predicted.

“If there’s one thing we know about the Biden Administration–besides the fact Biden isn’t in charge of it–it’s that they prioritize government control above all else.”

The one group Lahren suggested will be immune from such social restrictions if they don’t get a potentially mandatory vaccine shot is illegal immigrants, who she noted are already “outside of and above the pandemic protocols” under the Biden administration.

“But I don’t care what the Democrats say,” she added. “How could a forced vaccine be constitutional? What happened to informed consent? What happened to the USA being a free country wherein Americans are in charge of their own health decisions?”

“I’m not saying we can’t trust the vaccine but I also find it a little concerning that in November, the FDA itself recommended those who received the investigational COVID vaccines not donate convalescent plasma due to ‘uncertainty regarding the quality of the immune response produced by such investigational vaccines’ — um, OK, make of that what you will.”

Lahren also noted that it is clear that mandatory or not, Democrats and the public health officials supported by them have not declared vaccines to be the end of governmental face mask mandates.

“I personally will not get the COVID vaccine and I personally will not be forced to get it. If you want to get it, by all means please do.”

“If you are terrified of returning to the “old normal” and people gathering makes you uncomfortable, by all means stay home,” she added.

“But how dare the government or anyone else tell me how to live my life or mandate I take a shot to live and work in what I thought was this free country.”

