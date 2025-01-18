LA mayor’s office silent on deputy who was in charge of fire dept., placed on leave for alleged bomb threat

As wildfires wreaked devastation across Los Angeles, the city official in charge of the fire department was out of the picture – placed on administrative leave in December while he remains under investigation for an alleged bomb threat against City Hall earlier this year.

LA Deputy Mayor Brian Williams’ Pasadena, California home was raided by the FBI last month in connection to the investigation of a bomb threat which was made against City Hall in September. The Los Angeles Police Department referred the case to the FBI after it determined Williams was likely the “source of the threat,” FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

“Due to the department’s working relationship with Mr. Williams, the investigation was referred to the FBI,” the LAPD said in a statement at the time. “The FBI remains the investigating agency.”

Embattled Mayor Karen Bass’ office said Williams was placed on administrative leave immediately after the FBI notified the mayor of the search. That happened three weeks before the fires erupted in Los Angeles County, scorching nearly four square miles of urban area, according to the Associated Press.

The Palisades and Eaton Fires are still burning, though heroic efforts by firefighters and calming winds have greatly reduced the rate of spread. At least 27 people have been killed and more than 12,000 buildings and homes destroyed in the blazes. The fires are likely to be among the most destructive in California history, the state fire agency CalFire said.

When the first flames ignited, Bass, 71, was overseas on a diplomatic mission to Ghana. She was part of a delegation President Biden sent to the African nation for the inauguration of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama. She hurried home on a military plane soon after news of the fire emergency reached her, but she did not return to Los Angeles for a full 24 hours after disaster struck.

Her initial absence has prompted harsh criticism from LA residents, who are questioning Bass’ leadership amid the crisis. In that context, her decision to put Williams on administrative leave is also under fresh scrutiny.

The Los Angeles mayor’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Bass appointed Williams to be deputy mayor in February 2023 and charged him with overseeing public safety in the city.

Williams was placed in charge of the city’s police department, fire department, the Port of Los Angeles Police, the Los Angeles World Airport Police and the city’s Emergency Management Department, local news station KABC reported. Williams previously served seven years as the executive director of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission.

He also served as deputy mayor under Mayor James Hahn, during which time he oversaw the Department of Transportation, Public Works and Information Technology Agency.

Williams’ attorney Dmitry Gorin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gorin previously released a statement denying that his client had anything to do with the bomb threat made against City Hall.

“Mr. Williams strongly maintains his innocence and intends to vigorously fight the allegations. Importantly, he has not been arrested, nor charged, and will continue cooperating with the investigation through attorneys. He has a lengthy career of public service and is presumed innocent of these allegations. We urge the public to allow the investigation process to play out and not to prejudge the facts of this case before they are known,” Gorin said last month.

The FBI did not respond to a request for comment.