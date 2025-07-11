LA Mayor Bass provides cash payments to illegals, issues order to thwart immigration enforcement

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive order Friday to bolster protocols and support immigrant neighborhoods, including offering cash assistance, in response to raids by the Trump administration targeting those living in the United States illegally.

The order is intended to help protect the city’s workforce and residents from the federal government during immigration enforcement operations. It also demands that federal agencies provide records of the raids, who was detained and for what reason and the cost to taxpayers, which will be part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

“There is a need for me to have an executive directive to help our city understand how to protect itself from our federal government,” Bass said at a press conference. “What we have seen here over the last, now six weeks of raids that pop up, and we never know exactly when and where they’re going to happen.

“The directive will help city workers know how to address immigration officials should they approach a city department,” she added.

The order also requires city departments to create a plan for protocols and training on how to comply with Los Angeles’ sanctuary city ordinance.

In addition, Bass said a plan is being worked out to provide cash assistance to those affected by the enforcement operations, the Los Angeles Times reported. Cash cards with a “couple hundred” dollars on them will be distributed by immigrants’ rights groups in about a week, Bass said.

The money will not come from city coffers, but from philanthropic partners, she said.

“You’re telling me that isn’t a Babylon Bee headline?” a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital, referring to the satirical news site. “Recent immigration enforcement in California has resulted in successfully detaining countless violent criminals and liberating children from illegal labor exploitation. But instead of helping these children or putting American citizens first, Bass is doubling down on her defense of illegal aliens.

“Americans are sick of these pathetic stunts from Democrat politicians. That’s why they elected President Trump,” the spokesperson added. “They want someone who will put America First, and it’s certainly not Karen, Gavin & Co.”

Bass has condemned immigration operations targeting criminal illegal immigrants in the city. Los Angeles is one of several cities suing the Trump administration over the “unlawful” raids.

Immigration agents on Thursday raided a cannabis farm in nearby Ventura County to target illegal immigrants working there. Ten illegal immigrant minors, eight of them unaccompanied, were found at the farm, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said.

The farm is now being investigated for potential child labor violations.

Earlier in the week, nearly 100 National Guard troops and immigration authorities targeted crime-ridden MacArthur Park in Los Angeles, prompting Bass to go to the park to demand a halt to the operation, which was rebuffed by U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino.

“I don’t work for Karen Bass,” Bovino told Fox News at the time. “Better get used to us now because this is going to be normal very soon. We will go anywhere, anytime we want in Los Angeles.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Bass’ office.