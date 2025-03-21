LA Mayor Bass’ former rival reveals why he is opposed to her recall campaign

Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso is not backing the recall effort against Democratic Mayor Karen Bass, his former opponent.

“A mayoral recall right now is not a good idea. This is a time when Los Angeles needs unity, not costly and expensive political distractions,” he posted on X earlier this week.

“We must rebuild our communities, get people back into their homes, and open businesses that have been closed or lost. That must be our total focus. There is a time and place for politics, but it is not now.”

The effort to remove Karen Bass from office kicked off after intense criticism of her response to the fires that destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in the Pacific Palisades, including from Caruso, a Democrat.

Bass was in Ghana when the fires began despite a prior weather warning, for which she has since expressed remorse. But she has stopped short of stepping down. She also recently sacked the city’s fire chief, Kristin Crowley, who failed to get her job back after appealing.

Caruso, a real estate mogul, ran against Bass in 2022 and lost, and it’s unclear if he plans to run against her again in 2026.

His decision not to support the recall caught the attention of former Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vice presidential pick Nicole Shanahan, a major supporter of the recall.

“Don’t people deserve accountability?!” she said in reply to his post on X. “I don’t see this as political division… I see this as LA being the most united I’ve ever seen it around the real cost of mismanagement. The recall team is [100%] bi-partisan.”

“People want competency in their leadership,” Caruso responded. “But a recall election doesn’t happen overnight. It would run into June’s primary and cost the city millions we don’t have. Let’s be smart about how we move the city forward.”

The disagreement led to a mix of opinions on the recall itself.

“’Cheaper to keep her’ is that really your argument? Recalling her forthwith will likely be cheaper than keeping her in place (see: recent $200 billion fire that destroyed my family home). Shouldn’t this be up to the voters and not you anyway, Rick?” Tranquility AI co-founder Dave Harvilicz posted.

“Disagree Rick. [Karen Bass] poses a clear and present danger to LA. She must go immediately,” Biotech entrepreneur Houman David Hemmati posted. “If you don’t want a recall, persuade her to resign. No other options. Sorry.”

However, some did agree with Caruso that a recall election would be an uphill battle.

“The premise of [Caruso]’s decision not to back a recall (which is correct) is precisely BECAUSE it is the best interest of LA not to waste everyone’s time and energy on recall that is destined to fail and further demoralize voters at the worst possible time,” Los Angeles County GOP Central Committee member Elizabeth Barcohana tweeted.

To trigger a recall election, a petition would need signatures from 15% of registered voters in the City of Los Angeles.

“This recall is nothing more than another extreme right-wing political stunt designed to divide Los Angeles when we need to move forward,” Doug Herman, a strategist for Bass, told Fox News Digital in a statement when the campaign first launched.