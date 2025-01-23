LA Hughes Fire only 14% contained after burning 10K acres

The Hughes Fire in Los Angeles has now burned over 10,000 acres and remains just 14% contained, fire authorities in the city announced Thursday.

The Hughes Fire, which was first reported on Wednesday morning, was first located in the unincorporated community of Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County. It quickly spread thanks to aggressive winds that have plagued fire-fighting efforts for weeks.

More than 4,000 fire personnel are assigned to Hughes Fire, authorities say.

“The weather is what is predominantly driving this fire and its spread right now. A red flag warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Friday,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said in a statement. “It remains a difficult fire to contain, although we are getting the upper hand.”

The blaze has forced some 50,000 people to evacuate, and it also caused temporary road closures on Interstate 5 on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Cal Fire urged residents in several regions near the Hughes Fire to leave immediately, including the vicinity of Castaic Lake, Paradise Ranch and the Ridge Route.

“Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW,” the Cal Fire alert reads. “The area is lawfully closed to public access.”

There have also been reports of a fire in the Sepulveda Pass near Sherman Oaks. The fire was initially reported as one acre, but the Los Angeles Fire Department has since reported all forward progress stopped with the fire held at approximately 40 acres.

“The Evacuation Warning is LIFTED. There are no structures damaged and no injuries reported. Firefighters will remain on scene through the night conducting mop up operations to ensure no hot spots remain. Traffic on the 405 Freeway will likely remain impacted as crews and apparatus work alongside the freeway,” the notice stated.

Mayor Karen Bass says that although the fire is being addressed, all Angelenos should heed the warnings from public safety officials.

“Air support and other aggressive actions have been deployed to fight a new fire just east of the 405,” she posted to X. “To all Angelenos in the area, follow guidance from public safety officials to stay safe.”

The new fires come amid a deadly wildfire season in the Golden State, as firefighters have battled destructive Southern California blazes for weeks.

