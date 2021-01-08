Kurtz: 'No president has been able to dominate the media, social media, culture more than Trump'

President Trump is one of the most influential presidents in United States history, “Media Buzz” host Howard Kurtz said on Friday.

“Look, as a policy wonk, I would love for politics to be a grand debate about ideas and ideology. Our presidents have always been viewed and covered as larger-than-life figures,” Kurtz told “America’s Newsroom.”

Kurtz explained how relevant Trump has become in many aspects of society.

“You go back to FDR’s use of radio, John F. Kennedy’s mastery of television, Ronald Reagan’s theatrical skills, Obama’s hope and change, and no president more than Donald Trump has been able to dominate media coverage, social media and the culture itself through the force of his personality, changing the Republican Party much more than on any particular issues that he is putting at the top of his agenda,” Kurtz said.

TRUMP SAYS HIS SUPPORTERS WILL STILL HAVE A ‘GIANT VOICE,’ AND WON’T BE ‘DISRESPECTED’

Meanwhile, Trump said Friday he “will not be going” to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden — an extraordinary move that will make him the first to skip the inaugural ceremony of his successor since 1869.

Trump will be the fourth president to not attend his successor’s Inauguration Day. John Adams, John Quincy Adams and Andrew Johnson did not attend their successors’ inaugural ceremonies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurtz said he agrees with Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s claim that the media is “obsessed” with Trump.

“Yeah, I agree the media have been completely and totally obsessed with everything Trump does. You can’t expect that to suddenly fade at a time when even some conservatives are saying he incited his supporters to conduct that awful, heartbreaking attack on the Capitol and when people are resigning from his administration,” he said.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.