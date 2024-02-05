Kristi Noem shares vision for America in new book amid speculation about running as Trump’s VP

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem will outline her vision for America and detail why she believes the Republican Party is the way forward in a new book set to be released later this year.

Noem said her new work – titled “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward” – will center on the new age of conservatism and Republican principles being here to stay.

“So many times, almost on a daily basis, I hear people talking about wanting to go back to the old days of Mitt Romney, Cheney, the Bushes, you know, when Republicans could reset themselves back to these people that were steady and spoke perfectly. Yet they’re the ones who created the swamp that we have to deal with now,” Noem told Fox News Digital.

“So this book is almost like a get over it and grow up book and the to-do book for the average citizen on what they can do to embrace the fact that we’re not going back to that,” she added. “There’s no going back. They need to adjust their perspective and realize that Trump broke politics – he just did – and that that’s a good thing.”

Noem said former President Donald Trump moved “candidates to be bold, to say things candidates have never said before” and proved that you can succeed in the world of politics if “you’ve got courage, you’re strong in your convictions, and you love America.”

“This book has got some stories that reflect that of people that the readers will know, but it’ll also give a lot of examples of things and action plans that they can take to really move the needle on resetting our country back on its foundation,” she said as she previewed the book.

“I have a different perspective because I’ve been a business person,” Noem said. “You know, these people running for governor, running for Senate, running for president even, most of them never ran businesses. They pretend they’re perfect, they think they’re better than everybody else, and this exposes that and tells stories about them that people need to know.”

In addition to her experience with running businesses, Noem said her book will also highlight her time representing South Dakota’s at-large congressional district in the House from 2011 to 2019, as well as her career in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.

“I served in Congress for eight years, so I got to see the swamp from the inside,” she said.

The new book from Noem, which is available for pre-order now, is slated to be released on May 7 and received high praise from the former president on his social media platform.

“‘No Goin Back,’ a great new book by Governor Kristi Noem, is a hard hitting story of a very interesting life. Get it now,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social last week.

“That was fantastic,” Noem said of Trump’s endorsement of her book. “I had called him and asked him if he’d be willing to write an endorsement for the jacket of the book, and the next thing I know… here he was putting it out on social media, which was wonderful.”

“That’s what I love about him. I love the fact that he’s a man of action,” she added.

Discussing the fact that they “know each other so well,” Noem said Trump is “thrilled with the fact that this is going to be a very unfiltered political book that talks frankly about what’s broken in D.C.”

“The reason Trump has resonated so much with the American public is because he doesn’t think he’s better than anybody else,” Noem said. “He just is who he is. He doesn’t pretend, and he really does love the average American out there that gets up every day and goes to work. He values them just as much as he does the millionaires and billionaires that he has meetings with.”

Regarding Trump’s campaign for president, Noem, who endorsed Trump in September, said, “He knows that I will help him however he would like me to. He knows that I’m always a person that will do whatever I can to help him win. I just believe in him.”

Last month, Noem traveled to Iowa to stump for Trump after saying Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley would be a “mistake” as Trump’s running mate.

While in Sioux City, Noem told voters that Trump is the best choice for Republicans moving forward.

When she endorsed Trump in September, speculation soared about Noem serving as Trump’s running mate. But she told Fox News Digital in January that’s not a topic she brought up with Trump in their recent conversations.

“He knows he has my support. I know I have his. We work really well together. We’re friends. We’ll talk about that when it’s time to make a decision on that,” Noem said at the time.

“I’ve known the man for years now,” Noem said at the time. “I worked with him when he was in the White House on tax cuts, worked with him on policies and trade agreements. I served on the Armed Services Committee, worked on foreign policy with him. He helped me build my economy in South Dakota.”

As for future campaign events with the former president, Noem said she’s “sure” the pair will team up again in the near future.

“He’s asked me to do a couple surrogate events for him that he can’t make it to. We’ll see what happens. There’s no plans on a lot of campaigning together yet,” she said.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.