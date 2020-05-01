Klobuchar launches effort to help fellow Democrats running in Senate and House races

She’s no longer running for president, but Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota says she still wants to “win big” in 2020.

Nearly two months after she ended her White House bid and amid speculation she’s one of the leading contenders to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, Klobuchar on Friday unveiled a new push to support Democratic incumbents and candidates running this year in Senate and House elections.

The effort is called the “Win Big Project,” which is apparently named after one of her presidential campaign slogans.

“It’s not enough to just win back the White House and eke out a victory on Election Night,” senior Klobuchar political adviser Justin Buoen emphasized. “We need to win big so we can take back the U.S. Senate, keep the House and focus on an agenda and policies that will improve people’s lives.”

“We can do that by electing Democrats in blue, purple, and red districts and states across the country,” added Buoen, who managed Klobuchar’s presidential campaign.

Klobuchar aims to campaign and help raise money for the candidate’s she’s backing. She kicked off her new effort – which is a collaboration between her Senate reelection committee and her Follow the North Star PAC – by endorsing a dozen Senate and House candidates.

The Senate candidates Klobuchar’s backing are Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Tina Smith of Minnesota, Cal Cunningham in North Carolina, Jamie Harrison in South Carolina, Mark Kelly in Arizona, and Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico.

The House contenders she’s endorsing are Reps. Anthony Brindisi (NY-22), Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07), Xochitl Torres Small (NM-02), Dan Feehan (MN-02), Jackie Gordon (NY-02), and Christy Smith (CA-25).

Klobuchar’s far from the first former presidential candidate who’s launched an effort to assist fellow Democrats running in down ballot races this year. Among them are Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg.