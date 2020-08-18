Klobuchar insists Biden 'believes in capitalism' and wants to 'get this economy working again'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., pushed back Tuesday on President Trump’s claim that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is a “socialist,” arguing that the former vice president “believes in capitalism and wants to get this economy working again.”

Klobuchar joined “Bill Hemmer Reports” after Trump’s campaign described Biden as an “empty vessel” for the socialist vision pushed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

“On nearly every issue, Biden has bowed down to the left-wing radicals running the Democrat Party,” the campaign said in a statement Monday night, pointing to Biden’s stances on taxes, health care, immigration, and climate change.

“My first reaction is listen to the words of [former Hewlett Packard CEO] Meg Whitman, former business person, great business leader, Republican endorsing Joe Biden last night,” Klobuchar answered. “You think about the many people in the business community who are concerned about what’s been happening when we don’t even have a national [coronavirus] testing standard for our country.

“It makes it much harder for people to go back to work and much harder when we see a 33% annualized predicted reduction in our gross domestic product for the year,” she added. “Yeah, there are a lot of business people and a lot of moderate Republicans and even some conservative Republicans, and certainly independents that are very much concerned.”