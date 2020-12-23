Klobuchar calls Trump holding up coronavirus package for more stimulus an 'attack on every American'

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said President Trump‘s calls to amend the COVID-19 relief bill Congress passed on Monday an “attack on every American.”

The president in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday said the bill should be amended to include $2,000 in direct payments to all Americans instead of $600, which is what the legislation currently offers.

“This is an attack on every American – people who are struggling to get by right now, out of work. … Unemployment is basically going to end the day after Christmas if this doesn’t pass,” Klobuchar said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

She said the legislation includes $30 billion for vaccine distribution and more than $300 billion for small business relief, adding that the president’s calls to amend the legislation are “literally undermining our entire effort on testing and vaccine distribution,” and “small businesses can’t take it anymore.”

“Democrats are pushing for more funds for the individual payments, but in the end, this was a negotiation, and [Trump] knows very well, we’re reaching the end here with our unemployment. Small businesses can’t take it anymore,” she said.

House Democrats have the ability to override a veto from the president if he tries to force the amendment and turn down the proposed $900 billion legislation.

“He should not be doing this right now when his own Treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, was involved in the negotiations from beginning to end,” the Minnesota senator said. “He is literally trying to burn this country down on the way out.”

Klobuchar added that Democrats need to “make it very clear” ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff races in January “which party has people’s backs.”

The senator’s comments come after other progressive Democrats have come out in support of Trump’s calls for more funding for direct payments.

The proposed deal also includes $300 per week in federal unemployment aid for 11 weeks, $325 billion in aid for small businesses, $25 billion in rental assistance and $45 billion in rental aid.