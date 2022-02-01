close

Video

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin said Monday that White House chief of staff Ron Klain told a “limited number of people” Justice Stephen Breyer was retiring from the Supreme Court last week shortly before the news broke publicly.

“So I think it must have been Wednesday morning when I received a surprise call at 9:30 a.m. from Ron Klain, not a usual person to call me. I think the first time he’s ever called me,” Durbin, D-Ill., said. “He said the president wanted me to know that Stephen Breyer was about to announce his retirement from the court and they were telling a limited number of people and that I should keep it confidential.”

Sen. Dick Durbin introduces Antony Blinken during his confirmation hearing to be secretary of state before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill on Jan. 19, 2021. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM ‘CANNOT SAY ANYTHING BAD’ ABOUT POSSIBLE SUPREME COURT PICK J. MICHELLE CHILDS

But the news did not remain confidential long, Durbin said, and it was public within an hour. That surprised Breyer, sources told Fox News, who was planning to announce his retirement imminently but did not intend for the news to go public as early as it did.

“That’s where confidential on Capitol Hill leads to, I guess,” Durbin said.