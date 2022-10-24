Klain, second gentleman Emhoff take picture with far-left influencer who repeatedly pushed ‘pee tape’ claim

White House chief of staff Ron Klain and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff posed for pictures Friday with a far-left social media influencer who has repeatedly described the 2016 presidential election as “stolen” and routinely pushed the discredited “pee tape” claim from the infamous Steele dossier.

Klain and Emhoff smiled in two separate pictures taken at the White House with Joanne Carducci, who tweets under the handle @JoJoFromJerz.

“What. A. Day.,” Carducci captioned the photos.

“It’s still all a bit of a blur,” she wrote in a later tweet, “but I’m just now remembering that I made a totally inappropriate sex joke in front of the Second Gentleman and the White House Chief of Staff.”

Carducci is a Democrat who frequently tweets criticism of former President Donald Trump and Republicans. She has repeatedly pushed the most salacious allegation that emerged from the debunked dossier from British ex-spy Christopher Steele – that Russia had a tape showing Trump being urinated on by prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room.

More than three dozen tweets authored by Carducci contain the phrase “pee tape.”

“If only you’d stood up to Vlad when his pee pee tape puppet was handing him a blank check,” she tweeted to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in March.

“OK, is there anyone out there at this point, who actually still questions the existence of the Pee pee tape? I mean… come on…,” she tweeted in September 2019.

Carducci has also repeatedly accused Trump of stealing the 2016 presidential election.

“Remember when he won/stole the election in 2016,” she tweeted in August 2020. “And we all joked, ‘we’re all gonna die lol… he’s gonna get us all killed, ha ha…’ and then we would go about our days like normal, forgetting those silly hypotheticals altogether, because we were being overly dramatic…?”

“What President? We haven’t had one since President Obama,” she tweeted in June 2020. “Trump is no president. He IS a failure. He is not now, and has never been, a president. He’s nothing more than a madman who stole an election and has failed this country at every turn since that day. Time for a change.”

“At least he lost a legitimately held election,” she tweeted to Trump’s now-suspended account in September 2019. “You stole an illegitimate one. And you’re trying to steal another one. Elections aren’t like ice cream… you shouldn’t have had one scoop to begin with… but no way in hell, are you getting a second one. Time’s up, dotard.”

It’s unclear what brought Carducci to the White House and why she was with Klain and Emhoff on Friday. Another photo posted by Carducci showed her standing behind the podium in the White House briefing room. She also visited the White House last month for a ceremony celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and took a “selfie” with President Biden.

The White House and Carducci did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.