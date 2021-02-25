Kevin McCarthy slams COVID relief bill: Almost like Democrats 'want schools to stay closed'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other GOP lawmakers are fighting back against the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

Congress is working towards finalizing the massive aid bill as the House is expected to vote tomorrow on what Republicans call a “pork-filled wish list.” The fourth relief plan includes funds for museums, high-speed rail projects, Silicon Valley, and other “questionable” items.

McCarthy, R-Calif., told “Fox & Friends” Democrats have blocked, for the third time, $64 billion that Republicans allocated to reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The House Minority Leader said this coronavirus stimulus bill was not created with bipartisan effort.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: “This one is not a bill that would focus on what Republicans want to about putting us back to work, back to school, back to health. This bill is actually too costly, too corrupt, and too liberal. Less than nine percent of this bill goes to defeating this virus, less than nine percent. We have a trillion dollars still sitting out there that’s already been appropriated …

The Democrats last night just blocked for the third time the $64 billion that is sitting there that hasn’t been used to go to open schools, and the money in this bill, it won’t even get to the schools until next year. Ninety-five percent of it. It’s almost like they want to force schools to stay closed and then they reward the states that will stay closed …

The one thing we all know is the science proves kids should be in school. I’ve watched in my own community that 14 percent, it just came back, of more Ds and Fs. I just saw the pediatrician in Virginia, the association shows that more than 90 percent anxiety, depression in these children is doing much more than just leaving them back, education-wise. I do not understand why we cannot open the schools. The science says it, and now you’ve got the president, Joe Biden thinks opening schools, his goal is one day a week? You cannot allow this to continue.”