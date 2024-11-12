Kevin Costner defends Liz Cheney: ‘We should applaud her. We should protect her.’

Actor Kevin Costner on Monday defended Liz Cheney, saying the former Republican congresswoman from Wyoming should be applauded for her public service.

“I expect people in government to do the right thing. Public service is about public service. It’s not about your career. It’s not about your ego. Your four years is your four years,” the former “Yellowstone” star said during a live, town-hall edition of “The Michael Smerconish Program” on SiriusXM.

Cheney came under fire from President-elect Trump in the days before his Election Day victory. She denounced his remarks in which he called her a “war hawk” from the comfort of Washington, D.C.

“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK,” Trump said. “Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

Cheney has been one of Trump’s biggest critics and campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris. She criticized Trump after many of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Costner endorsed Cheney ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. That year, Cheney shared a photo of the actor wearing a T-shirt saying, “I’m for Liz Cheney.”

“I’m very proud of Liz Cheney,” Costner said. “I found a person completely at odds with one side willing to stand up. We should applaud her. We should protect her.”

“This woman should never be threatened,” he added.

Cheney lost her re-election bid to Rep. Harriett Hageman, who was backed by Trump, in the GOP primary.