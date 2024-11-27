Kerry suggests Africans without electricity must pick ‘the right kinds of electricity’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry claimed that there is a “climate emergency,” and suggested that Africans without electricity must select “the right kinds of electricity,” likely referring to green energy production, and that the U.S. must help them to afford it.

Kerry made the comments at a speaking event at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics on Nov. 21, 2024.

The Democrat suggested there will be a need to “declare a climate emergency, which is what we really have. And we need to get people to behave as if this really is a major transitional challenge to the whole planet.”

He noted that the U.S. has the biggest economy on earth, with China in second place.

“Adios comunista,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Tx., wrote in a post on X when replying to a post featuring a clip of Kerry’s comments.

Kerry, a former senator and the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee who lost to incumbent Republican President George W. Bush, went on to serve as secretary of state during a portion of President Barack Obama’s White House tenure.

He has also previously served as special presidential envoy for climate under President Joe Biden.

Biden awarded Kerry the Presidential Medal of Freedom this year.