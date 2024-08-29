Kerry Kennedy hits the stump for Harris after RFK Jr joins Trump team and causes Camelot uproar

Only days after Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. dropped his presidential bid to join forces with former President Donald Trump, Kerry Kennedy announced she will be publicly stumping against the ticket her brother is party to in a key swing state.

Kerry Kennedy has been one of the most outspoken Camelot brethren against RFK Jr’s political quest, calling his endorsement of Trump “set[ting] fire to [their] father’s memory.”

Kerry Kennedy, who was previously married to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for 15 years, will be stumping for the Harris-Walz ticket in Arizona.

She plans to join with Dolores Huerta at several appearances in that particular swing state, according to published reports.

Huerta, a labor leader credited with the phrase “Si, se puede [Yes, we can]”, had notably joined former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Sr. onstage at his tragic June 5, 1968 Los Angeles campaign event; the night he was assassinated.

After meeting with “Republicans for Harris-Walz” in Arizona on Tuesday, Kerry Kennedy called the presidential race “the most consequential election in our lifetimes.”

“Like we’ve known from day one of this race, this will be decided on the margins, and it’s more important than ever to get everyone engaged, not just Democrats, but Republicans and independents, to work together and elect Vice President Harris and Gov. Tim Walz to move this country forward,” she said.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Kerry Kennedy via her organization, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, for further comment.

The Harris campaign directed Fox News Digital to a release announcing an Arizona event with Kerry Kennedy.

In a statement, an official for “Arizona Republicans for Harris” said the group welcomed Kerry Kennedy and highlighted her “commitment to bipartisan collaboration and building a better America for all.”

Another high-profile Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg – grandson of former President John F. Kennedy – said he has not been surprised by his cousin’s political behavior.

“RFK JR is for sale [and] works for Trump,” Schlossberg wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Kamala Harris is for the people.”

Other prominent family members, including U.S. Envoy to Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy III and former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy-Townsend, have also denounced RFK Jr.’s move to Team Trump.

Amid RFK Jr.’s presidential run earlier this year, brother Joseph Kennedy II said, “we cannot do anything that in any way strips even one vote from President Biden,” according to the New York Post.

“You put the name ‘Kennedy’ on the ballot and Democrats are going to feel torn.”

The Kennedy family did, however, briefly put politics aside and join together in April to celebrate matriarch Ethel’s 96th birthday.

For his part, RFK Jr. has said he understands some of his family opposes his political moves.

He told “Fox News Sunday” he is grateful to his actress wife Cheryl Hines for continuing to support him despite commenting his Trump endorsement made her “uncomfortable.”

“I wish this also for the country — love and unity even in the face of disagreement. We will need that in coming times,” he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.