Kentucky senate race for McConnell’s seat heats up

A critical Kentucky seat in the U.S. Senate will soon have a new face after former GOP leader Mitch McConnell announced his retirement in February, and Republican hopefuls appear to be gearing up for what will be a challenging primary.

Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s first Black attorney general and 2024 gubernatorial candidate, still remains the only declared Republican candidate so far after he announced his intention to run for the vacant seat just days after McConnell’s retirement address.

With first quarter fundraising numbers being released on Tuesday, another possible candidate has been seemingly busy building a war chest behind the scenes.

Republican Rep. Andy Barr, R-Kentucky, who has hinted at a possible run though has not officially stepped into the race, posted a sizable $2.26 million raised since January, with approximately $5.35 million in cash on hand through various Political Action Committees.

Amanda Milward, a spokesperson for the Barr campaign, spoke with Fox News Digital after the numbers were posted on Tuesday.

“Andy Barr is humbled by the outpouring of support from Kentuckians and donors across the country for his strong America First leadership,” Milward explained. “As Andy considers running for the U.S. Senate, it is clear that Kentucky Republicans want leaders who will not only stand with President Trump, but who also have the drive and resources to win. We cannot afford to lose another statewide race.”

Cameron posted $507,656 in campaign contributions and $455,395 cash on hand after expenditures.

“From every corner of Kentucky to supporters across the country, folks are rallying behind our campaign because they’re ready for a true America First fighter—someone who will stand up for our values and advance President Trump’s agenda in the U.S. Senate,” Cameron told Fox News Digital Tuesday. “We’re pressing forward, the path to victory is clear, and we’re not looking back.”

Former Senate Leader Mitch McConnell was elected to the coveted seat in 1985, making him the longest-serving senator in Kentucky history.

However, McConnell’s endorsement may not carry the weight it did some years ago, given the tumultuous relationship between the Kentucky senator and President Donald Trump . Sources close to the race told Fox News Digital that a McConnell endorsement would actually do more harm than good and that the endorsement from President Trump is the key to the ticket.

While President Trump has not yet endorsed a candidate, he has made comments about both Cameron and Barr in the past.

Last week at the White House, the president made a nod to Barr’s attendance during a press conference, telling the likely candidate “good luck with everything, I hear good things.”

Notably, a Trump endorsement for Cameron would not be the first, as the 45th and 47th president endorsed Cameron for governor in October 2023. Following Cameron’s loss to Democrat Andy Beshear, Trump blamed ties with McConnell as the reason for the defeat.

“Daniel Cameron lost because he couldn’t alleviate the stench of Mitch McConnell,” Trump posted to Truth Social . “I told him early that’s a big burden to overcome. McConnell and Romney are Kryptonite for Republican Candidates. I moved him up 25 Points, but the McConnell relationship was ‘too much to bear.”

To shake things up even more, a third possible candidate is eyeing a possible run for the hotly contested seat.

Wealthy businessman Nate Morris, CEO of Morris Industries and former CEO of Rubicon Investments, has also been in the mix of possible names in the primary.

Morris has already targeted ties to McConnell as a possible weakness for a potential victor, posting on X that “the last thing Kentucky needs is another puppet for Mitch McConnell.”

Who the sitting president plans to support remains unclear, though it seems his endorsement in the race may be one of the more substantial in the upcoming midterm election.

Fox News Digital reached out to Nate Morris for comment but did not receive a response.

