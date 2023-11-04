Kentucky governor race in dead heat as GOP challenger makes final pitch to voters, leans into Trump support

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Republican nominee for governor of the commonwealth, is making his final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day as his bid to unseat the Democratic incumbent remains in a dead heat.

Fox News Digital caught up with Cameron at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in the rural stretch between Louisville and Lexington where he touted the support he has from former President Donald Trump and his surging poll numbers against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in the race’s final days.

“The poll shows what we’ve known all along is that Andy Beshear is deeply unpopular because he has endorsed Joe Biden for president,” Cameron said when asked about recent polling showing him either gaining on, or tied with, Beshear.

“He shut down our schools. He shut down our churches. He shut down our small businesses. He refused to protect women’s sports from biological males.

“No one in Kentucky wants a governor here in this commonwealth that openly endorses Joe Biden and does all those things I just mentioned. They want leadership that reflects their values.”

When asked what he would say to independent and middle-of-the-road voters across the state still undecided on who they would support, Cameron centered his pitch on opposing President Biden’s policies and “the craziness coming out of Washington, D.C.”

Biden remains widely unpopular across the commonwealth, a deep red state with overwhelming Republican majorities in both chambers of the state legislature.

“I mean, inflation is crushing the purchasing power of people. It’s harder and more expensive to buy groceries, more expensive to buy gas. Your utility bill has gone through the roof, yet Andy Beshear embraces and endorses the very president that has gotten us into this economic disaster,” he said.

“Donald Trump said it pretty well the other day when he endorsed this campaign. He said, ‘Andy Beshear has been an absolute disaster.’ I agree with that wholeheartedly.”

Trump first endorsed Cameron in the race last year but has reiterated that support since Cameron won the Republican nomination in a crowded primary field. Cameron has increasingly returned the favor as the former president continues to outperform his GOP presidential primary opponents.

Cameron also encouraged his supporters to take advantage of early voting, something typically utilized more heavily by Democrats, in a sharp turn from the party’s messaging on voting in 2020 and 2022.

“It’s important that we get all commonsense conservatives and Kentuckians who want strong, commonsense leadership to the polls. And, so, whether it’s today or tomorrow or Tuesday, let’s get to the polls. Let’s send a message to the nation that we care about our values, and we do not want the far-left ideology making its way here in Kentucky,” Cameron said.

Despite the tight polls, Beshear has maintained his status as one of the most popular governors in the country, even as one of the few remaining Democratic governors leading a red state.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

