Kennedy say 'wokers' want 'politicians in robes,' vows 'hell of a fight' if Biden tries to pack court

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Monday that there will be a “hell of a fight” if President Biden caves to the “wokers” who want to pack the Supreme Court.

JOHN KENNEDY: I can’t tell yet whether the president really believes this silliness or whether he’s just trying to appease the ‘wokers.’ I can tell you the ‘wokers’ do want to pack the Supreme Court. Their vision for the United States Supreme Court is a lot different from the vision of the American people.

They want activist judges. They want judges who will rewrite the United States Constitution — which I’m very fond of — every other Thursday to advance some social agenda that they can never get by the vote.

They want activist federal judges who are basically politicians in robes and they are upset at the fact that the United States Congress just confirmed three real call-it-like-you-see-it judges to the Supreme Court, so they want to pack it. I hope President Biden doesn’t give into them. If he does, we’re gonna have a hell of a fight, I can put it to you that way.

