Kennedy knocks Coons, claims Senate Dem called Barrett a liar over election recusal

None of the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats who questioned Judge Amy Coney Barrett on day two of her confirmation hearings “laid a glove” on her, panel member John Kennedy, R-La., told “Fox News @ Night” Tuesday.

However, Kennedy did take issue with some of the questions put to Barrett by Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., who at one point suggested that President Trump appears to be “trying to rush” Barrett’s nomination so she can “vote in his favor in the event of a disputed election.”

“I certainly hope that all members of the committee have more confidence in my integrity than to think I would allow myself to be used as a pawn to decide this election for the American people,” Barrett responded.

“Senator Coons, who’s my friend, has absolutely no basis whatsoever, none, zero, nada for making that accusation against Judge Barrett,” Kennedy told host Shannon Bream. “I mean, he basically called her a liar, and it was an evidence-free accusation.”

Kennedy then recalled the 1997 case of Clinton v. Jones, in which the Court unanimously held that a sitting president can be sued in federal court over alleged acts committed before entering office. In that case, President Bill Clinton had been sued for sexual harassment by former Arkansas state employee Paula Jones.

Two of Clinton’s appointees to the Supreme Court, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Stephen Breyer heard the case and took part in the unanimous decision.

“I don’t remember any of my Democratic friends insisting that those two justices put on by a Democratic president ought to recuse themselves,” Kennedy said.