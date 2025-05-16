Kennedy Center promotes first explicitly pro-Christian feature in years as part of new ‘family-friendly’ focus

The Kennedy Center is seeking to revamp its family-focused programming, including through offering more explicitly faith-based content that has often been left off the center’s agenda.

To kick off the new focus, the Kennedy Center will be holding a free family screening of the new Angel Studios animated movie “The King of Kings,” which journeys through the life of Jesus from the viewpoint of a young boy who, throughout the movie, discovers the transformative power of faith. It is the first Jesus-centric show there since 2022.

The “King of Kings” screening, which will be held on Sunday, June 1, marks a shift to providing more pro-Christian content at the Kennedy Center.

According to the center, the only recent modern production that could be considered “Christian” was a 2022 showing of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” a musical from the early 1970s that some critics (at least initially, such as the late Rev. Billy Graham) considered sacrilegious.

“When I saw the advertising campaign for ‘King of Kings,’ I immediately knew we needed to have it come to the Kennedy Center,” Ambassador Richard Grenell, President of The Kennedy Center, said. “And then coincidentally, I was asked to be on a panel with the CEO of Angel Studios, so I cornered him. This is family-friendly programming that we will be doing more of in the future.”

The special screening of “King of Kings” will mark the center’s first Jesus-centric show since “Jesus Christ Superstar,” the Kennedy Center indicated. The venue has hosted gospel singers and classical performances by composers such as Mozart and Beethoven, some of which were originally commissioned for church music.

“The King of Kings has become the most successful theatrically released faith-based animated film in history,” said David Fischer, Head of Acquisitions & Business Affairs at Angel Studios. “But its greatest achievement is in the hearts it’s moved—and its screening at the Kennedy Center is a symbol of just how far truth and light can travel.”

The film, which came out last month, saw a strong box office performance, earning $19.3 million during its first weekend in theaters.

It is produced by Angel Studios, which is a crowd-funded streaming service and film studio that produces a lot of pro-Christian content and aims to help boost independent creators.