Ken Starr’s death: Alice Starr honors ‘beloved’ late husband

Ken Starr, the attorney and judge who played pivotal roles in the impeachment proceedings of two presidents, died Tuesday at the age of 76. His widow, Alice Starr, released the following statement.

My beloved, brilliant, kind and loving husband has gone to be with his Savior after 17 weeks in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston due to complications from surgery. Ken was so very courageous, he never complained and he continually expressed gratitude to all his nurses and doctors for their care.

I was exceedingly blessed to be married for 52 years to such an extraordinary man who had a distinctly positive impact on his family and everyone he met. Ken was a truly gifted speaker, writer and leader and worked prodigiously as one of the country’s top appellate attorneys. Yet he was always humble, gracious and loving. His integrity and judicious temperament were greatly admired by those who worked with him.

Ever since law school, he was determined to fight for the rule of law and he labored tirelessly to provide equal justice and religious freedom around the world. Ken felt compelled to always respond to the call to serve his country, even when it meant enduring harsh criticism for his service. He was courageous and determined to work for a fair and just outcome no matter the task and he never responded in kind to hurtful libel or slander.

Ken was a good friend to everyone he met. He did not have a mean bone in his body. Most of all, he deeply loved the Lord and was devoted to me, all three of our children, their wonderful spouses and our nine very special grandchildren. We will greatly miss his wisdom, extraordinary sense of humor, generosity of spirit and exceptional loving kindness.

I give profound thanks to all those who supported Ken with visits, loving notes and prayers during his illness.