Keen observers point out unusual elements of Biden’s Instagram post with Harris

We’re all living in an age where every social media post is scrutinized down to the smallest detail, so you can imagine the rigorous inspection that Joe Biden’s Instagram post announcing Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was subject to.

To the untrained eye, Biden is seen sitting at a smart desk dressed in a crisp shirt chatting with Harris on a sleek Apple laptop. The décor was something you’d see in a cavernous library at an illustrious New England university.

But social media users were able to spot some irregularities upon closer inspection.

Benny Johnson, the chief creative officer at Turning Point USA, the conservative student organization, took to Twitter shortly after Biden’s announcement and identified a note tucked under the laptop that was tough to read but he said looked something like a “script.”

He noted that Biden is s holding his iPhone upside down and any eagle-eyed observer can also spot a cartoon on his desk with a character screaming, “WHY ME?!”

The post illustrates how the 2020 campaign is in full swing after Biden’s selection of Harris.

Biden wrote in the post that it is his great honor to announce his selection of Harris as his pick for a running mate and called her a “fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.”

He also credited her work with his late son, Beau, and said, as attorney general, she“took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse.”

“I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign,” he posted.