Kayleigh McEnany to share personal story in Republican National Convention address

EXCLUSIVE: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will speak at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night, sharing a personal story and recalling President Trump’s support of her as a working mother, Fox News has learned.

A senior White House official told Fox News that McEnany will deliver live remarks around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, sharing a deeply personal story that she doesn’t frequently discuss publicly.

“During one of my most difficult times, I expected to have the support of my family, but I had more support than I knew,” McEnany is expected to say.

The official told Fox News that her story is something that every woman is affected by in some way, but that isn’t discussed enough, and will involve her experience with the American health care system.

McEnany, according to the official, will discuss how Trump has supported her and continues to support her as a working mother, showing the president’s compassionate side. McEnany has a 9 month old daughter.

McEnany has been public about her BRCA 2 genetic mutation, which prompted her to get a preventative double mastectomy in 2018. McEnany has previously written about her experience in an opinion piece for Fox News.

McEnany’s convention speech was not previously announced.

The Trump campaign over the weekend released a schedule for Wednesday’s appearances—including Vice President Mike Pence, who will deliver his acceptance speech for the GOP vice presidential nomination, Second Lady Karen Pence; Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, among others.

McEnany’s speech, however, will not mention Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

McEnany, before joining the White House, served as the president’s reelection campaign’s spokeswoman.

In April, the president named McEnany White House press secretary.