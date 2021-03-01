Kayleigh McEnany tells Harris Faulkner of 'shock' and 'disbelief' at deadly Capitol riot

Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has described her emotions during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in her first interview since leaving the White House.

In an interview that will air in full Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET on “The Faulkner Focus,” McEnany told host Harris Faulkner that she expected a peaceful protest to take place as Congress met in a joint session to tally the Electoral College votes. However, she watched in shock as attendees stormed the Capitol building in search of lawmakers.

“I think at the beginning of the day, before everyone went to the rally, everyone was expecting peace,” McEnany recalled. “We had been to hundreds of rallies — I’ve probably been to hundreds at this point, certainly many dozens — and they were nothing but peaceful events, and we expected that day to be the same.

“And then as those events transpired, it was disbelief, shock, somber, sad, horrified by the violence, and it was a very hard, difficult day in the White House, there is no doubt.”

McEnany, added that her feelings were shared by many other White House staffers.

“It was a, I should say, widespread feeling, synonymous feeling, completely,” she said. “A feeling that everyone felt, the — just completely condemning the actions of that day. Horrified and very somber.”

McEnany and Faulker also discussed former President Trump’s weekend address to the Conservative Political Action Conference, and McEnany’s final days as White House press secretary.

