Kayleigh McEnany packs up, leaves West Wing but will continue as press secretary until Wednesday

President Trump’s Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was seen packing her belongings at the White House on Friday night, as President-Elect Joe Biden’s team prepares to take up their roles next week.

Though McEnany has left the West Wing, she will continue working in her official capacity as press secretary from Tampa until Wednesday.

McEnany took over the role in the Trump administration in April. Her predecessor, Stephanie Grisham, served in the post for nine months during which she did not conduct a single press briefing.

Sean Spicer was the administration’s first press secretary stepping down after seven months in July of 2017. He was followed by Sarah Huckabee Sanders who served in the role the longest –nearly two years — before leaving the White House in June of 2019.

McEnany has long been one of Trump’s most ardent defenders, appearing frequently on cable news during the 2016 campaign to rebut criticism of the candidate. She eventually joined him in the White House.

Several administration officials have not only left their posts but resigned in the wake of the riots last week in which Trump supporters overran the Capitol.

Biden will be sworn in as president on Wednesday, though Trump will not attend the ceremony.

