Kavanaugh suspect Roske’s home raided by FBI, neighbor’s video shows

A new video captured by a neighbor shows law enforcement officers executing a search warrant at the California home of Nicholas John Roske, who was charged Wednesday with attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Can’t believe the dude who wanted to kill Brett Kavanaugh was my neighbor,” tweeted David Burgett, who filmed the video from his driveway.

Burgett said he didn’t know Roske or his family, because he “never spoke to them and rarely saw them outside.”

Roske of Simi Valley, California, was carrying a gun, ammunition, a knife, pepper spray, a screwdriver, zip ties, and other gear when he was arrested by Montgomery County Police Department officers Wednesday morning near Kavanaugh’s Maryland home, according to a criminal complaint.

Roske told detectives that “he was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to an abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” and believed Kavanaugh “would side with Second Amendment decisions that would loosen gun control laws,” according to the affidavit.

He told officers that he wanted “to give his life purpose” and purchased the gun and other items for the purpose of breaking into Kavanaugh’s home and killing the justice and then himself. Roske admitted in a second interview with the FBI of his intent to kill Kavanaugh and himself, according to an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint.

The Department of Justice charged Roske with attempting or threatening to kidnap or murder a U.S. judge. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.

TMX and Fox News’ Danielle Wallace, David Spunt, and Bill Mears contributed to this report.