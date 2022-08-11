Kavanaugh assassination suspect portrayed himself online as ‘trans gamer girl’ named Sophie

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 26-year-old man charged with trying to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh frequently portrayed himself online as a transgender woman named Sophie and argued in favor of mandatory abortion as a means to wipe out the human race.

Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, was arrested near Kavanaugh’s Maryland home on June 8, carrying a backpack and suitcase containing a black tactical chest rig and tactical knife, a Glock 17 pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crowbar, pistol light, duct tape, hiking boots, and other items, according to the criminal complaint.

Roske told investigators that he was upset about the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion that signaled the court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, and he wanted to kill a conservative justice responsible for the decision, the complaint said. Roske said he used Reddit, Google, and other online forums to learn the skills he thought were necessary to carry out his plot, which included breaking into Kavanaugh’s home and killing the justice before killing himself, the complaint said.

A recent FBI application for a search warrant said Roske’s Reddit, Google and Discord accounts contained evidence of Roske threatening to murder a U.S. judge and attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court justice.

“I am looking for a Daddy to control my sexual life,” Roske wrote on Feb. 22, 2021, under “AmericanNick,” one of the Reddit usernames listed by the FBI. “Give me specifics tasks to do while in locked up and/or daily tasks. Whether this be number of times I have to edge myself, time riding a dildo, watching porn, all three or more! Message me if you want me as your sexual toy to frustrate, humiliate, and control.”

In other posts, Roske called himself “Sophie” and described himself as “MtF,” meaning male-to-female, and as “F4F,” meaning female seeking female.

The multiple accounts listed by the FBI are traced to postings by Roske portraying himself as a “trans gamer girl” and “sissy slave” in wanted-type ads, some seeking companionship and others seeking a sexual relationship, according to an analysis by Townhall published Wednesday.

Other posts shine a light into Roske’s admittedly “radical” views on abortion. In October 2018, he wrote a Reddit post describing himself as a “negative utilitarian” who believes in forced abortions.

“If abortion were mandatory for pregnant women, no new people would be born, and thus no new people would experience suffering. If no new people are born, humanity will end and thus human suffering will end,” he wrote. “I am aware how radical this view is, but I do hold it sincerely.”

The July 26 affidavit in support of a search warrant said that in the month prior to Roske’s arrest, search history on his cell phone included the phrases, “quietest semi auto rifle,” “Reagan assassination attempt,” “most effective place to stab someone,” “assassin skills,” and “how to be stealthy,” among others. He also used his phone to visit the “Current Members” page of the Supreme Court’s website and the “List of assassinations” page on Wikipedia, the filing said.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Roske wrote on Reddit that he wanted to kill at least three Supreme Court justices.

“Yeah but I could get at least one, which would change the votes for decades to come, and I am shooting for 3 all of the major decisions for the past 10 years have been along party lines so if there are more liberal than conservative judges, they will have the power,” he told one Reddit user during a May 25 exchange.

Days earlier, Roske claimed on the “r/Forensics” subreddit that he was writing about a fictional killer who is “obsessed with not leaving evidence,” asking other users for ideas on “what lengths someone like that would go to in order to avoid leaving evidence,” Townhall reported.

Roske pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in June, and a tentative trial date has been set for later this month.