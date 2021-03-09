Katie Pavlich: Time for Biden to 'take some questions from the press corps about his policies'

President Biden is not fulfilling his promise of transparency to the American people after going his first seven weeks in office without holding a formal press conference, “Outnumbered” panelist Katie Pavlich said Tuesday.

“I think it’s quite odd [that] a president who campaigned on getting back to norms and tradition is not sticking with tradition when it comes to speaking with the press,” said Pavlich, who accused White House press secretary Jen Psaki of “being quite dishonest” with reporters about the media’s lack of access to Biden.

“She was saying, ‘Well, if you think that [the] 40 times that the president has appeared [so far] isn’t enough, I’m not sure you’re going to see more of him.’ These [appearances] were not the president speaking to reporters in a candid fashion,” Pavlich said. “It was the president walking off from a signing event and not actually answering questions or any kind of follow-up questions.

“So, for someone who campaigned on being transparent and open with the American people, someone who said they were going to be a leader, someone who’s been in government for more than 40 years, it’s time for him to take some questions from the press corps about his policies over the course of his first few weeks in office.”

Since taking office, Biden has signed dozens of executive orders and actions and is ramping up to sign the second-largest stimulus package in U.S. history.

While the president has taken questions from reporters about his administration’s early actions, the White House has not yet scheduled a time for him to do so in a formal setting.

Fox Nation host Joey Jones seconded Pavlich’s comments, saying the American people “need answers.” Jones added that while he was going through Marine boot camp, soldiers had to memorize their rank structure, from the top brass of their branch to the president of the United States and “every secretary in between.”

“So it’s hard for me to understand why, as an 18-year old, I had to know those 30-some odd names and ranks and he can’t say the secretary of defense anymore. Like, that’s too much for him to understand and remember,” he said.

“I find that offensive. I fought in a couple of wars under the president, I would like to know the names of the bosses in between us. And it really is troublesome. I’m not going to make fun of him or say he is in cognitive decline, but why can’t the man answer questions?”

