Katie Britt sounds off on ‘surreal’ election victory over Brooks, insists Alabamians ‘want new blood’

MONTGOMERY – The race is set for Alabama voters to decide this November who will be their next U.S. senator following Katie Britt’s victory over Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., in Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff election.

In her first interview following her election victory, Britt described the “surreal moment” to Fox News Digital and said she is unsure of whether it has “quite sunk in” that she will represent the Republican Party in the general election in the Yellowhammer State on November 8.

“I’m so excited,” she said, adding that Alabamians “want new blood.”

Asked about former President Trump’s endorsement of her candidacy and whether she believed it impacted her chances of winning, Britt said, “absolutely!”

“We were so proud to earn that endorsement and also know that people know – and obviously the president said – that we’re the best to fight for the America first agenda,” she said. “That’s what I’m hearing all over the state. People miss those policies.”

Ahead of the general election, Britt said she and her team would “continue our grassroots campaign, we’re gonna continue to criss cross the state, meeting with voters and spreading our message.”

Britt said she believes it is important to “earn the vote” of Alabamians and said she hopes to be elected because she is the “best person for the job.”

The newly elected Republican nominee from the state also touted the significance of her victory as it relates to inspiration for other conservative women who aspire to run for office.

“It is so exciting to see so many young conservatives and young women step up and say, ‘It’s time,'” Britt said. “What it boils down to, is we look at this country under Joe Biden’s leadership and every single thing is moving in the wrong direction. As mamas, we know if we don’t step up and fight, there’s not going to be anything left for our children to fight for.”

Britt said the Republican Party is “no longer the party of big business” and instead said it is the party of “working Americans.”

Britt, who served as retiring Sen. Richard Shelby’s chief of staff but has never held public office, will face off against Democratic nominee and pastor Will Boyd, who easily won his primary last month with more than 60% of the vote.

She is expected to sail to victory in November, and will become the first woman to represent the state of Alabama in the U.S. Senate.

The largely Republican state has only elected one Democratic senator in the last 30 years when it elected Doug Jones in a 2017 special election over Republican and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who at the time was accused of sexual misconduct.

Boyd spoke with Fox News Digital on Tuesday and outlined his agenda ahead of the general election in November, saying he has received a lot of support from his party and independent voters in Alabama and has what it takes to win the seat.

“Many Alabamians came to me and said I’m the only hope at this time, so it pushed me forward and here I am today,” said Boyd, who was born in South Carolina. “I have a lot of Republicans, independents, and Democrats who are actually looking forward to me going forward, winning this Senate seat.”

“We have a middle class that needs to grow and move forward,” Boyd said. “I wanna grow the middle class from the middle out, from the ground up. I want to end poverty as much as possible.”

Boyd said Alabama needs to make sure it “takes the right approach” to ensure success in the state and that he wants access to healthcare expanded and improved.

“I want to see equal justice for all,” he added. “We still see where there’s not fairness, not equity in the court systems where African Americans’ voices are not being heard… And of course our environment is important… We know climate change is real.”

Boyd said he and supporters “really believe this is an election we’re gonna win and do well in November,” but noted that many in the state believe his chances of winning in deep-red Alabama is an “unbelievable climb.”